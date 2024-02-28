Martial arts training for girl students in Maha

Pune: The Maharashtra government has introduced martial arts training programme for girls studying in public and private schools across the state to provide self-defence skills. As per a circular issued by the director of educationon on Tuesday, the karate training programme will commence soon. The development is crucial on the backdrop of recent disturbing news, where a student was murdered at a hostel in Mumbai. Maharashtra government has introduced martial arts training programme for girls studying in public and private schools across the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra State Women’s Policy 2014 aims to promote and protect the rights of women in the State, and girl students would undergo three months of self-defence training to facilitate the motive of the policy.

Meanwhile, Rajni Gawde, administration officer of the education commissionerate, has sent a letter to the directors of all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in this regard.

Accordingly, a circular will be issued by the director’s office and instructions will be given to the divisional offices in the state to conduct karate training activities for girls in schools within their jurisdiction.

This initiative aims to provide training in self-defense to about 1.5 crore girls in the state.