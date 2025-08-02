Pune: The popular private bus service Metrozip is set to resume operations in and around Hinjewadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP) within a month, according to Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) officials. Metrozip bus service to return in Hinjewadi

The revival is a joint initiative involving the HIA, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the Regional Transport Office (RTO). HIA has signed an agreement with mobility service provider Cocorides (Routematic) and final permissions from MIDC and RTO are expected by the end of August.

Launched in 2014, Metrozip served as a lifeline for IT professionals in Hinjewadi. At its peak, it operated 113 buses managed by operators like Mahindra Logistics, Prasanna Purple, Supreme Transconcepts, and Ford Officeride, ferrying around 6,000 commuters daily across three shifts. The service reduced private vehicle usage and road congestion.

Operations came to a halt in March 2020 due to the Covid lockdown. With most companies shifting to work-from-home or hybrid models, the demand for shared transport declined. With the recent rise in in-office attendance, HIA is bringing the service back to meet the growing commuter needs.

Colonel Shankar Salkar (retired), managing director, HIA, said, “We’ve approached MIDC and RTO to restart the service. We signed an agreement with a private operator and are awaiting final clearances. We sent formal communication to both agencies on June 22 and July 27. Their support is essential to revive this much-needed service.”

Sandesh Chavan, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Shuttle services within IT parks are a good initiative as long as they meet legal requirements, including valid permits. They met Pune RTO officials. I haven’t received any formal letter yet, but we welcome such proposals.”

Nitin Wankhade, chief engineer, Hinjewadi MIDC, said, “We are open to giving permissions to restart the service as it will help in resolving traffic issues around the IT Park. PMPML is also working with IT associations to enhance public transport.”

Launched in September 2014, Metrozip started with 13 buses on four routes. Backed by digital tools like GPS tracking, online registration, and payment gateways, the service was appreciated for its convenience and reliability. It expanded over time with Metrozip Green (non-AC), Metrozip Delight (AC), and “Office Ride for Metrozip” in collaboration with Ford Smart Mobility.