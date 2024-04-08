Minimum temperature drops to below normal level in Pune

With a partially cloudy sky in the late afternoon, the city experienced a considerable decrease in minimum temperature on Monday, April 8. It has been a long time since the temperature in Shivajinagar was measured below normal. According to IMD data, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar on Monday was 17.8 degrees Celsius. Compared to the last 3-4 days, the humidity level has reduced from 56 per cent on April 5 to 36 per cent on April 8, said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

For more than a week, the city experienced a higher minimum temperature, and only once in the recent week was the mercury measured at the normal level of 18 degrees Celsius.

This is mainly due to the reduction in the relative humidity and cloud cover. Compared to the last 3-4 days, the humidity level has reduced from 56 per cent on April 5 to 36 per cent on April 8, said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said, “Currently, Pune is experiencing a clear sky and in the next 48 hours, there will be partly cloudy sky during afternoon/evening hours. From April 11 to 12, there are some chances of light rainfall in Pune. In another part of the state, light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to be experienced in Marathwada and Vidarbhregionson between April 9-12. During this period the state will experience a gradual reduction in both minimum and maximum temperature. “

Meanwhile, there is also a decrease recorded in the maximum temperature of the city. The temperature for over a week was recorded in Shivajinagar at 39 degrees Celsius, above normal by 2 degrees. However, there is a marginal deduction that was recorded on April 7 and it was recorded as 38.5 degrees Celsius. On April 8 too, a similar temperature was recorded in Shivanjinagar. The lowest maximum temperature was 35.3 degrees in the Talegaon area, while the highest was 40.8 degrees in Lavale.