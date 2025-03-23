Minor booked for ‘glorifying Aurangzeb’ on social media

Lonavla city police on Saturday booked a minor for posting an objectionable post on social media about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘glorifying’ Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A case was registered against the accused under section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) of the BNS and further investigation is underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The situation in Lonavla city was tense after the post went viral on social media on Friday. According to police, the accused works at a bakery in Lonavla and went to his native place in North India last week.

As soon as his social media went viral, members of right-wing outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal approached the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Suhas Jagtap, senior police inspector at Lonavla city police station, said, “The accused was booked under relevant sections. In addition to that, we have called a peace committee meeting of both communities and asked them to maintain peace and law and order across the city.’’

