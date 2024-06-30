Minor driving tanker hits scooter, two injured; owner, father arrested

Following an inquiry into the Kondhwa water tanker accident in which two persons were injured, authorities suspect that the 15-year-old minor was employed by the New Borade Water Suppliers as a tanker driver for the last two years. The injured have been identified as Geeta Santosh Dhume and Soni Chandra Singh Rathore, from Dhule district. Rathore is a national wrestling player, said police. (HT PHOTO)

At around 6:30 am on Saturday, the minor boy was allegedly driving a water tanker when it collided with a scooter near the Everjoy Cooperative Housing Society, at the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Kondhwa.

The injured have been identified as Geeta Santosh Dhume and Soni Chandra Singh Rathore, from Dhule district. Rathore is a national wrestling player, said police.

After the incident, the minor was detained and his father, who works as a water tanker driver at New Borade Water Suppliers and Mahendra Borade, owner of New Borade Water Suppliers, were arrested by police.

“Prima facie, it seems that the detained minor worked as a driver at New Borade Water Suppliers firm for the last two years. We are verifying CCTV footage and records to get more details,” said police.

Police also suspect, that in his father’s absence, the minor was driving the tanker and supplying water to a nearby private housing society.

When the tanker was heading towards NIBM Chowk from Undri, 25 female students of Mahakal Wrestling Sankul were walking along the road while assistant trainer Santosh Dhume was riding a two-wheeler and his wife Geeta was riding pillion.

Geeta flung into the air and was thrown on the road when the tanker hit their scooter. While Rathore who was nearby also sustained injuries. Santosh and the locals at the accident spot informed the police and the minor driver was handed over to them.

The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “The minor boy was driving the water tanker which collided with the motorcycle. We have detained him, and two others have been arrested.”

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) R Raja said, “We have registered two separate FIRs in the case.”

In the first FIR, the minor has been booked under sections 279, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184/181 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

In the second FIR, tanker owner Mahindra Borade and the minor’s father have been booked under sections 75,79 of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) 2015 and sections 4(1)/181,5/180,199(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act and section 14 of the Child Labour (prohibition and regulation) Act.

“The two arrested accused have been sent to fourteen days of magistrate custody while the minor has been sent to children observation centre till July 10,” said Raja.

Police sub-inspector Kisan Rathod is investigating the case. He said, “We suspect more minors are employed as tanker drivers here. So, we are checking all records of the supplier firm.”

In the wake of the Pune Porsche crash where two techies were mowed down by the son of a prominent builder who was inebriated, police have stepped up action in underage driving cases. The Kondhwa traffic department submitted a request to the Pune traffic department to cancel the registration of the water tanker for the next 12 months.

Rohidas Pawar, traffic DCP, said, “According to Section 199 A (4) of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, there is a provision to cancel the registration of a vehicle involved in an accident caused by a minor. We have sent the proposal to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) office, and they will take appropriate action.”

Pawar also highlighted that under Section 199 A (5) of the Act, underage drivers involved in accidents will not be eligible for a valid driving license until they reach the age of 25.

He said, “As per Section 199 A (1) of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, parents could face legal action and a penalty of ₹25,000 along with a possible three-year sentence in such cases.”