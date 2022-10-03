Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor fire breaks out on Deccan Queen Express

Minor fire breaks out on Deccan Queen Express

Published on Oct 03, 2022 11:49 PM IST

A minor fire broke out on the brake pad of the women’s coach on the Deccan Queen Express departing from Pune on Monday

Women immediately alighted the coach when the fire broke out on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
A minor fire broke out on the brake pad of the women’s coach on the Deccan Queen Express departing from Pune on Monday. The incident took place just a short distance after Lonavla station and no casualties were reported, said officials.

The Deccan Queen Express train (train No. 12124) runs daily from Pune to Mumbai and vice versa.

On Monday, the train started its journey at 7.15 am and reached Lonavla station at 8.06 am. After taking a one-minute halt, the train left the station. The fire broke out just after the short distance. A short distance after leaving Lonavla station, the women immediately alighted the coach and the train was halted.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “These are the new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches and it is not a major issue of brake pads as they are controlled by the driver. Similar incidents have happened earlier, but it is minor.”

