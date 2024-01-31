Minor girl gang-raped in Pune’s Hadapsar area, two held

Hadapsar police arrested two individuals for gang-raping a minor girl at the Mula riverbed. The incident occurred on January 29. A case was registered at Hapadsar police station the next day, on January 30. Police said, on January 30, the victim along with her parents approached Hadapsar police station and registered a complaint against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

One of the accused works as a delivery boy at an online grocery company and the other is a staffer at Sassoon General Hospital.

As per the complaint filed by a 15-year-old minor girl, on January 29 at around, a total of four including the two accused and one of her friends went for a motorcycle ride.

According to the victim, at around 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm both accused one by one repeatedly raped her. When the victim tried to resist them, both accused overpowered and sexually assaulted her.

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station, said, “The accused along with two girls went for a ride. The accused through one of their friends convinced a minor girl to come with them and later raped her.”

Considering the gravity of the case, police formed a team and arrested the accused duo.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (commits rape repeatedly), 376 D (gang rape), 376 A (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

