Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Missing minor girl’s body found in Bhima River; police suspect foul play

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 13, 2025 06:04 AM IST

PUNE: Pune rural police recovered the body of a 17-year-old missing girl from the Bhima River basin near Manjarewadi in the Rajgurunagar area of Pune district, said officials on Saturday

PUNE: Pune rural police recovered the body of a 17-year-old missing girl from the Bhima River basin near Manjarewadi in the Rajgurunagar area of Pune district, said officials on Saturday.

The suspect tried to destroy evidence by disposing of the body in the river, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The suspect tried to destroy evidence by disposing of the body in the river, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Khed police have registered a case of murder.

According to police, the girl had informed her family that she was going to tuition but did not return home. Her family reported her missing on Friday. CCTV footage from the area showed the girl leaving the college with a young man on a two-wheeler, prompting suspicion of foul play.

Preliminary examination revealed severe injuries to her head and face, and she was brutally assaulted before being dumped in the river.

The body has been sent to a hospital in Pune for a post-mortem examination.

The suspect tried to destroy evidence by disposing of the body in the river, said police.

Amol Mandave, sub divisional police officer, Khed division, said, “We have detained a person, and his interrogation is underway. As of now, we are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.”

News / Cities / Pune / Missing minor girl’s body found in Bhima River; police suspect foul play
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On