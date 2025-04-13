Missing minor girl’s body found in Bhima River; police suspect foul play

PUNE: Pune rural police recovered the body of a 17-year-old missing girl from the Bhima River basin near Manjarewadi in the Rajgurunagar area of Pune district, said officials on Saturday. The suspect tried to destroy evidence by disposing of the body in the river, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Khed police have registered a case of murder.

According to police, the girl had informed her family that she was going to tuition but did not return home. Her family reported her missing on Friday. CCTV footage from the area showed the girl leaving the college with a young man on a two-wheeler, prompting suspicion of foul play.

Preliminary examination revealed severe injuries to her head and face, and she was brutally assaulted before being dumped in the river.

The body has been sent to a hospital in Pune for a post-mortem examination.

The suspect tried to destroy evidence by disposing of the body in the river, said police.

Amol Mandave, sub divisional police officer, Khed division, said, “We have detained a person, and his interrogation is underway. As of now, we are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of the death.”