Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon's, last text to Zombies actor in focus after death at 33: ‘The light you carry…’
Carla Jeffery's brother Carlon shared a screenshot of the last text message he had sent the Zombies actor as news of her death at 33 broke.
Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon, shared a screenshot of the last text he had sent the Zombies actor. The post came amid news of Carla's death at 33.
A cause of death has not been announced yet. A statement came from the agency representing Carla.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexanders Talent Management stated. They added ”Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room. As Bree in Disney’s hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family. Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time,” it added. “We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."
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Amid this, Carlon shared the touching message he had sent his sister. The screenshot was put up on his Instagram stories.
What did Carlon write to Carla?
Carlon's message to Calra read “Hey Sis, Call me back when you get this.. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon & back sis.”
“I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don't let anyone.. dim that light.. even yourself. The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next,” he added.
Who was Carla Jeffery?
Carla Jeffery was born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 2005 when Carla and her siblings were still young. Carla's parents and rest of the family were never publicly identified.
Carla began to act at age 12, and made her film debut alongside Mo'Nique in "Phat Girlz" (2006). Other notable television appearances besides Zombies were "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Southland", "iCarly", "Shake It Up!", and “American Vandal.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More