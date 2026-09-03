Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon's, last text to Zombies actor in focus after death at 33: ‘The light you carry…’

Carla Jeffery's brother, Carlon, shared a screenshot of the last text he had sent the Zombies actor. The post came amid news of Carla's death at 33. Carla Jeffery passed away at 33 and her brother, Carlon, shared the emotional last text he had sent her. (Instagram/carlajjeffery)

A cause of death has not been announced yet. A statement came from the agency representing Carla.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexanders Talent Management stated. They added ”Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room. As Bree in Disney’s hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family. Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time,” it added. “We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

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Amid this, Carlon shared the touching message he had sent his sister. The screenshot was put up on his Instagram stories.