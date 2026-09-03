‘ ₹6,000 groceries, ₹15,000 rent,’: Man shares his monthly cost of living in Goa while working remotely

Moving to Goa while working remotely may sound like the perfect escape from city life, but how much does it actually cost? A corporate professional has shared a breakdown of his monthly expenses after moving to Goa for a few months. Goa remote worker breaks down monthly expenses. (Instagram/@a4ajayyyyy)

The breakdown was shared on Instagram by Ajay Sharma, who explained how much he spends while living alone in Goa as a remote corporate employee.

“I recently shifted to Goa for a few months,” Sharma said in the video. He currently lives in a three-BHK house with a housemate, where he has his own room and shares the kitchen and living room. His share of the rent is ₹15,000 a month.

Groceries are another major expense. Sharma said they are slightly more expensive than in Delhi and Manali. He spent around ₹1,500 during his first week, bringing his estimated monthly grocery bill to approximately ₹6,000.

He has also joined a local gym, which costs him ₹2,000 a month.

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For commuting, Sharma said having a scooter is essential in Goa. He managed to get one for ₹4,500 a month during the off-season. Since he shares it with his housemate, his contribution comes to ₹2,250.

Fuel costs him around ₹300 a week, or approximately ₹1,200 a month.

He also budgets around ₹1,200 a week for miscellaneous expenses, which works out to roughly ₹5,000 a month.

Adding everything together, Sharma estimated that his total monthly expenditure comes to around ₹30,000.

Check out the full video below: