Pakistani artist paints Ganapati idol for Marathi family living in Karachi. Watch
A Pakistan-based content creator shared a video of a Ganapati idol being painted on Instagram.
Capturing a moment of cultural unity, a viral video showing a Muslim artist painting a Ganapati idol in Karachi has captivated social media users. The clip details the painter applying colourful coats to the idol housed in a temple run by a Maharashtrian family in Pakistan.
“A Muslim artist painting Ganpati Bappa inside Ganesh Math Mandir, a temple run by a Maharashtrian family in Karachi,” Amar Parkash wrote on Instagram.
Also Read: ‘Gudi Padwa puja rituals in Karachi’: Family celebrates Marathi New Year in Pakistan. Watch
The video he shared shows a man in front of a white Ganapati idol. As the clip progresses, the man uses spray painting to add colour. Once done, he picks up a brush to paint the idol with different colours, including gold and silver.
Take a look at the video:
What did social media say?
The video struck a chord across social media platforms, triggering a wide wave of diverse reactions from online audiences. A vast majority of viewers flooded the comment section with heart emoticons to convey their warmth, admiration, and support for the post.
An individual wrote, “Humanity is the best religion.” Another posted, “This is beautiful.”
However, a few criticised the video. An individual commented, “This is his job, we appreciate his skill, but nothing to glamourise.”
Who is Amar Parkash?
Amar Parkash lives in Karachi with his wife, Sushmita Parkash Nipendra, and mother, Leila Parkash. According to his Facebook bio, he graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, Pakistan. He graduated from Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.
Parkash often shares content documenting his life in Pakistan. In another recent video, he captured himself getting dressed in traditional attire, complete with a pheta.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More