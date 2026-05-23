Mizuho launches Pune tech centre

Mizuho Financial Group has launched a new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Pune as part of its India expansion, strengthening its global technology and operations delivery capabilities. Dawn Yiannoullou, Chief Information Officer, Mizuho Americas, said the Pune center will enhance the group’s global technology backbone through expanded engineering ownership, stronger talent pipelines, and operational resilience for large-scale banking platforms. The facility will reinforce India’s role as a strategic hub for enterprise capability building. Ludhiana, India – October 29::: Workers working in auto parts manufacturing industry GS radiators here .in Ludhiana on Saturday, October29, 2016. Photo by JS Grewal /Hindustan Times. File Photo by JSGrewal/Hindustan Times. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ruby Hall Clinic crosses 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries

Ruby Hall Clinic, one of Pune’s early adopters of robotic-assisted surgical technology, has completed more than 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries across specialties including urology, gynaecology, oncology, paediatrics, and general surgery. Backed by a team of 15 trained surgeons, the programme reflects Pune’s growing role in advancing access to specialised, technology-driven surgical care.

Casagrand completes 1 tear in Pune

Casagrand has completed one year of operations in Pune with the launch of Casagrand Caladium near Upper Kharadi. Spread across 2.8 acres, the residential project comprises 334 spacious 2 and 3 BHK homes, marking the developer’s continued expansion in the Pune housing market.

Hospitality sector faces skilled workforce shortage

Maharashtra’s hospitality industry is facing a 30–40% shortage of trained entry-level staff amid rapid sector growth. In response, placement-oriented vocational programmes are gaining momentum. STAAR UniAdvise has launched a “job-first” hospitality diploma pathway designed to equip young professionals for immediate employment in hotel operations and service roles.