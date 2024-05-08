MLA’s video of threatening NCP (SP) worker goes viral; Sule files complaint with EC

A video of Indapur NCP legislator Dattatraya Bharne purportedly abusing and threatening a NCP (SP) supporter went viral, prompting leaders from Sharad Pawar-led party for action from Election Commission of India (ECI) and the police on Tuesday when Baramati Lok Sabha seat went to polls. Taking cognisance of the incident, NCP MP Supriya Sule shot off an email to the poll body. (HT PHOTO)

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar posted the video on social media alleging that the opposite side is resorting to “all kinds of methods” during the elections even as Bharne refuted the charges saying he is being “framed” in the case.

The video which was shot outside a polling centre at Andhurne village of Indapur tehsil shows NCP (SP) supporter Nana Gawli being allegedly threatened by Bharne. Taking cognisance of the incident, NCP MP Supriya Sule shot off an email to the poll body.

Sule, three-term Member of Parliament (MP) of Baramati and NCP (SP) candidate, comforted Gawli in front of scores of party workers. Gawli is seen telling the parliamentarian that he had been wronged and was threatened by Indapur legislator. “When I can’t even afford to buy a cup of tea, from where will I distribute money as alleged by Bharne. I am going through difficult times,” he said.

Later, Gawli told media that Bharne threatened him without provocation.

Rohit in his tweet said, “See how members of Ajitdada Mitra Mandal, ex-ministers and MLA of Indapur abuse and threaten the workers who are working on the booth with self-respect and not only oppression. It says a lot. But in today’s battle a self-respecting worker and voter will not be cowed down for any threats and oppression!”

He alleged that Bharne’s language was “derogatory” and there seems to be no limit to his lowdown.

“How low will he stoop? I had tweeted a photo of a goon from Velha who later came to threaten voters at a booth. The restive nature of the opposite shows what is happening and their impending defeat. I have furnished proof regarding booth grabbing, legislators threatening our party workers and money being openly distributed. The arrogance of money and anti-democratic attitude will be defeated by the voters who believe in self-dignity and respect,” Rohit said.

Bharne denied issuing threats to anyone.

“I did not abuse anyone. I went around the village because of the election. I saw a group of activists at Andhurne village. There was an altercation between workers. I found out that money was being distributed. I went to the spot. He wasn’t an activist but was an employee from Baramati Agro controlled by Rohit Pawar. He was threatening the villagers. He also abused me. I’m a human being and got angry for making disparaging remarks against me. If I hadn’t been there, the villagers would have beaten him up. They were distributing money and abusing workers. I talked to him, but he behaved arrogantly. Should anyone complain, we will give them a legal reply,” he said.

Kavita Dwivedi, returning officer, said, “The election commission has received a complaint regarding abusive behaviour of MLA Bharne and the statement of the complainant is being recorded after which an FIR will be lodged.”

Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police (SP), Pune Rural, “No case has been filed against Bharne till now, but a police complaint has been lodged in connection with PDCC bank’s Velhe branch.”

Rohit had alleged that the bank premises was used overnight to allegedly influence voters in a video shared by him. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar resigned as a director of the Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank in October 2023.