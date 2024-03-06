MNGL reduces CNG prices in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE: City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. (MNGL), has reduced the retail selling price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune city, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi, with effect from midnight of March 5, 2024. The CNG price has been reduced by ₹2.50 per kg including taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹86.0 per kg to ₹83.50 per kg. MNGL has reduced the retail selling price of CNG in Pune city, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The press statement issued by MNGL on Tuesday read: “After the revised rate, MNGL’s CNG offers around 50% and 30% as compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, at the current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and over 30% for auto-rickshaws. Since January 26, 2024, a ‘National PNG (pipe natural gas) Drive’ has been taken up across the country by CGD entities based upon a thrust by the government and regulatory board to improve penetration of natural gas in the country. In this regard, with effect from February 14, 2024, MNGL reduced Domestic PNG prices and over the period of a few days now, we have been witnessing that new registrations and conversions for Domestic PNG are picking up pace. There is a positivity in the attractiveness of natural gas usage amongst end consumers in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. Considering the above experience, MNGL has decided to bring about this CNG price reduction to create such positivity and attractiveness of CNG as a preferred fuel amongst the end consumers.”

MNGL is operating the CGD project in six geographical areas including Pune, and has reduced the CNG prices by ₹2.50 per kg including taxes in all six areas.