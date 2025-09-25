Modern veterinary hospitals to come up in all civic bodies

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday directed all municipal corporations in the state to set up fully equipped veterinary hospitals. Maharashtra government on Wednesday directed all municipal corporations in the state to set up fully equipped veterinary hospitals. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

During a review of the animal husbandry department’s 100-day action plan earlier this year, the chief minister had noted the growing stray animal population in urban areas and called for better veterinary facilities.

According to the circular, municipal commissioners will be responsible for planning and setting up the hospitals. The Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, has provisions for municipalities to build or operate hospitals for animals as per Section 66(23) of the act, reads the order, signed by Anilkumar Ugle, secretary, urban development department.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposal to set up a veterinary hospital in Hadapsar in partnership with a private organisation in September 2022 failed to take off following opposition from residents and elected members.

According to officials, PMC has identified a 10,000 sq ft structure in Bhugaon to set up a veterinary hospital.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “We receive 15 to 20 complaints daily of animals getting injured. The city needs a veterinary hospital to address the healthcare needs of animals.”