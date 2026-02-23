Mohol assures prelim findings on Ajit Pawar aircraft accident before Feb 28

Pune - Union minister of state for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that the preliminary report of the probe into the aircraft incident involving Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will be made public before February 28, reiterating that the probe is being conducted strictly as per established aviation safety protocols. Pune, India - Sept. 22, 2019: Ajit Pawar at NCP meet at Annabhau Sathe auditorium in Pune, India, on Sunday, September 22, 2019. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Mohol said the ministry had already released a comprehensive press note through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarifying the sequence of events and the status of the probe. “I do not think there is any need to react to what different people are saying or to engage in speculation. The department I am responsible for is conducting the investigation through the appropriate agencies. The AIB and DGCA are carrying out the probe, and updates are being shared with the public through official communication,” he said.

He added that after the preliminary report is released, the final report will follow. “Whatever needed to be communicated has been officially conveyed. Those who have allegations or concerns should place them before the appropriate authorities. The truth will come out through the official investigation process.”

The incident has triggered political reactions and demands for accountability, with some leaders questioning aviation safety standards and even calling for the resignation of Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Responding to the demand for Naidu’s resignation, Mohol said, “That subject pertains to him. He will give his own clarification. Our role is to ensure that the investigation proceeds transparently and as per rules.”