Mohol murder case: Court asks police to submit their view on viral video

Two prime accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case, Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne were produced before the court amid tight security on Saturday, wherein judicial magistrate first class AC Birajdar granted them police custody till January 24. However, the court asked the investigating team of police to submit their say on demand made by the defence lawyer to delete the viral video of the accused. Reacting to the development, police officials said that parading the accused publicly was part of the investigation and that someone randomly shot a video and posted it on social media platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Friday, the two accused were publicly paraded by police near their respective homes, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Taking note of the development, defence lawyer Dadasaheb Bhoite submitted an application in the court to delete the video.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Earlier, assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav Ithape, while seeking the two accused’s police custody told the court, “Police have identified a witness who was in contact with Ganesh Marne before the murder of Sharad Mohol and after the murder, he was in contact with Shelar.’’

According to Yadav- Ithape to Shelar shared a location with police where he and Ganesh Marne hatched Mohol’s murder plan. To investigate more, we are demanding more police custody.

In his submission, ACP Sunil Tambe said police seized six vehicles of Shelar, including his bulletproof SUV.

Reacting to the development, police officials said that parading the accused publicly was part of the investigation and that someone randomly shot a video and posted it on social media platforms.

They said that the law enforcement agency’s exercise is a strong deterrent against criminal activities besides increasing public trust and confidence in the police.