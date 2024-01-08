Monday Musings: Tale of land reservation & shrinking open spaces in Pune

Last week, Pune lost yet another playground. The city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant lifestyle, is grappling with a growing concern— the dwindling open spaces and playgrounds that have been a lifeline for its residents. The Katraj Dairy controversy is just one instance of a larger problem plaguing Pune— the shrinking open spaces and playgrounds. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Recent developments, particularly the decision by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to hand over a 3.5-hectare reserved playground to Katraj Dairy, raise significant questions about the city’s land reservation policies and their impact on the availability of open spaces.

Earlier last year, PMC decided to outsource Rajmata Jijau Krida Sankul in Pashan to private players depriving people of the free facility for sports.

The latest development however is a wake-up call for the city where the execution of the Development Plan (DP) has been deplorable. As per the 1987 sanctioned DP, the total number of reservations was 519 covering an area of 827 hectares. The civic body earmarks available land in the city for public amenities like gardens, hospitals, schools, roads and footpaths based on the population of an area which are called reservations.

The 1987 DP has reserved 70 hectares of land in various parts of the city for playgrounds. The civic body however has not been able to acquire the majority of reserved land. In Pune, amenity spaces are encroached upon with political blessings and the civic administration’s apathy. Political leaders have their offices and constructions on civic space.

In developing parks and gardens, PMC has done a commendable job. The latest figures suggest the city has 211 PMC-run gardens. However, there is no figure available for playgrounds.

The decision by the PMC to lift the reservation on a 3.5-hectare playground in Katraj and repurpose it for dairy production has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows. The approval of this proposal by the city improvement committee on December 20, 2023, comes after a two-year process initiated by Ajit Pawar, the then-deputy chief minister, in February 2021. The timing of the decision and the subsequent process to hand over the land to Katraj Dairy, known to be associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has fuelled suspicions about political influence in the matter.

The PMC, citing the Pune city’s DP, justifies the cancellation of the playground reservation on Survey no 132 (part) and 133 (part), proposing to reserve it for dairy production under the authority of Pune District Co-operative Milk Producer Sangh, the management of which is dominated by the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction. The land, valued at approximately ₹100 crores, is situated behind Katraj Dairy, making it a lucrative asset.

The resolution passed by the improvement committee states that the land reserved for a playground will be repurposed for dairy production, with the Pune District Co-operative Milk Producer Sangh assuming control. However, the process is not without hurdles. The PMC is set to invite suggestions and objections from the public, which will be compiled and incorporated into the final proposal. This proposal will then be submitted to the state government’s urban development department for approval.

The potential implications of this decision are far-reaching. The land, even though reserved as a municipal playground, has not been acquired by the PMC due to financial constraints. If Katraj Dairy takes possession of the land, there may be a requirement for compensation to be paid to private parties owning the land. The intricate web of political instructions, departmental communications, and the involvement of influential figures like Ajit Pawar raises questions about the transparency and fairness of the entire process.

In the earlier report published in HT, a PMC official highlighted the financial challenges faced by the civic body in acquiring the land and suggested that the state government might hold Katraj Dairy accountable for land compensation.

The role of political figures, especially Ajit Pawar, in initiating and pushing through the process raises suspicions about the nexus between politics and land reservation in Pune. The involvement of the urban development department and the town planning department, both following Ajit Pawar’s instructions, further emphasises the political dimension of this decision.

The proposal, backed by Ajit Pawar, is likely to face minimal resistance during the suggestion and objection phase, given the influence wielded by such political figures. The PMC’s nod to call for suggestions and objections is seen as a procedural formality, and the proposal’s ultimate fate seems predetermined.

The Katraj Dairy controversy is just one instance of a larger problem plaguing Pune— the shrinking open spaces and playgrounds. The city, once renowned for its greenery and recreational areas, is witnessing a gradual disappearance of these essential spaces.

The article emphasises the need for urgent attention to protect and preserve the remaining open spaces in the city. As Pune undergoes rapid urbanisation and development, the repercussions of losing these spaces extend beyond recreational concerns. They impact the environment, biodiversity, and the overall well-being of the city’s residents.