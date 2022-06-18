Moosewala case: Suspect Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Gujarat on day of killing
Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in the May 29 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has told police he was in Gujarat and not in Punjab on the day the latter was gunned down, a senior official said on Saturday.
When queried on this information, Pune rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said Jadhav’s “version” of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab at the time of the killing was being verified.
Jadhav, in his statement, has said he was in a hotel near Mundra Port in Gujarat on May 29.
“That is his (Jadhav’s) version. We have sent a team to Gujarat to verify that claim,” the SP said.
Jadhav and one Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and then brought to Pune.
Karan Johar was on Bishnoi gang’s target list for extortion
Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has told investigators that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was on the list of persons whom the gang planned to target for extortion, a police official said on Saturday. But a senior official also warned that these claims have not been verified yet, and there was a possibility that there was an element of bragging in Kamble’s statements.
Kamble was a close aide of Santosh Jadhav. Kamble is in the custody of Pune rural police for an earlier case registered in the district.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
