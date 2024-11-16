MPCB issues directions to two Pune hospitals for violation of green norms

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued proposed directions to two hospitals in Walhekarwadi and Kalewadi in separate incidents for allegedly violating environmental regulations. The proposed directions were issued on November 11 as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, both hospitals were found to be operating without a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and did not have the required combined consent and authorisation from the pollution board, among other violations.

The hospital in Walhekarwadi was found operating without valid consent and authorisation from the board. The nursing home license of the hospital was not renewed and the bank guarantee for combine-consent and authorisation was unpaid. Besides, the hospital was found operating without STP to treat domestic effluent generated at their facility, officials said.

Similarly, the second multi-specialty hospital in Kalewadi, Pimpri was found operating without STP to treat domestic effluent generated at their facility. Also, the bank guarantee for combine consent and authorisation was not paid by the hospital.

The MPCB had earlier received complaints regarding the alleged violation by the hospitals and a probe was conducted.

JS Salunkhe, the regional officer of MPCB, Pune, stated that the directions were issued based on recommendations from the respective sub-regional officer.

“The hospitals are required to submit their corrective action plans addressing the non-compliances mentioned in the proposed directions, along with all necessary documents. We have scheduled a personal hearing for them on November 22 at the MPCB regional office, where they must present their action plans for resolving these issues. Failure to comply with these instructions will compel us to initiate further action under various environmental laws,” he said.