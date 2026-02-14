MPCB to reinspect slaughterhouses in Pune region to ensure compliance with norms

Pune: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will soon begin inspections of all slaughterhouses in the Pune, Solapur and Satara districts to ensure they are operating in compliance with pollution control norms, said the officials. Ghaziabad , India - March 23 A majority of meat shops have shut down shutters after hectic checking activity by officials on illegal shops and slaughterhouses, in Ghaziabad,India, on Thursday, March 23, 2016. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

An online meeting was held on Thursday, chaired by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, and attended by officials from municipal corporations, local bodies and other departments. During the meeting, directions were issued to reinspect abattoirs in the Pune region to verify compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and other relevant guidelines, officials said.

BM Kukade, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region, said there are a total of five slaughterhouses in Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, located in both municipal corporation limits and rural areas. “The reinspection of these facilities will be conducted by the respective sub-regional officers. The responsibility to ensure adherence to pollution control norms lies with the respective local bodies. It is mandatory to follow the Pollution Control Board’s guidelines to treat the waste generated at slaughterhouses,” he said.

Last year, the MPCB shut down the PMC-run slaughterhouse for nearly two months due to non-compliance with environmental norms. Additionally, the board recommended immediate closure of the abattoir run by the cantonment board for reportedly failing to treat waste generated at the facility as per prescribed norms.

Kartikeya Langote, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said the issue of slaughterhouses was discussed during the meeting, and it was decided that these facilities should be reinspected. “We will soon begin inspections. In Pune city, there are two major slaughterhouses — one run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the other by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB). During previous inspections, slaughterhouses found violating norms were closed by the Pollution Control Board,” he said.

Langote further added that the abattoir run by the PMC has been permitted to resume operations under strict conditions imposed by the board. “However, the facility is still not up to the mark,” he said.