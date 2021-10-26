MPID court in Pune orders registration of FIR against directors of co-op society

PUNE SS Gosavi, additional sessions judge at the MPID court in Pune, on Tuesday, ordered the registration of a criminal case against a former chairman and 22 directors of the Pune Post and Telecom Cooperative Credit Society.

The case concerns complaints related to misuse of cash, fraud, illegal purchase and sale of properties.

Also , the society has been accused of converting black money into white during demonetisation by changing cash books and accepting cash as deposits.

An extract from the order reads: “It is clear that the cooperative society about which this complaint has been filed is neither owned nor controlled by the state govt and therefore, prima facie, it appears that provisions of the MPID Act are applicable to it. Therefore this court has the power to take cognisance of this. Investigation from the police is necessary. Therefore this is a fit case to give directions to Vishrambag police station to register this complaint as an FIR and to investigate the matter and proceed according to law.”

Society member Ganesh Digambar Tikhe had through his lawyer, Rajesh Katore, moved a petition against the entire board of directors alleging corruption, mismanagement of funds and misuse of powers.

Katore said, “We have enumerated everything in the petition before the court. We have pleaded before the court that the co-operative society comes under the ambit of MPID court.”

Tikhe in his petition pointed out that he had submitted a complaint to the Vishrambaug police station, Bund Garden police station, and EOW. Since there was no progress, he filed a complaint under section 156 (3) of the CrPC before the court.