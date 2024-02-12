MSEDCL to establish new substation at Tathawade

To meet the growing need for electricity, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to establish an ultra-high pressure substation at Tathawade which will meet the power needs of 85,000 new consumers residing in the Tathawade, Punawale, Chinchwad, Kiwale, Wakad and Hinjewadi areas. The approval for the new ultra-high pressure substation at Tathawade is a significant step towards addressing the future power supply needs of the region, said official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Considering the future power supply requirements for the Pune circle, the MSEDCL has already sanctioned the construction of two new ultra-high voltage substations; namely 220/33/22 Kilowatt (KV) Pride World City at Charholi, and 220/22 KV Safari Park at Moshi.

Additionally, the capacity of the Century Enca substation is being increased by 100 MVA (megavolt-amperes).

The approval for the third ultra-high pressure substation at Tathawade will help improve power infrastructure in the region.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune circle of MSEDCL, said, “There has been rapid urbanisation in the region, with a record 234,000 new electricity connections granted last year alone. The approval for the new ultra-high pressure substation at Tathawade is a significant step towards addressing the future power supply needs of the region.”

Currently, around 229,700 consumers in Hinjewadi, Tathawade, Punawale, Kiwale, Wakad and Chinchwad receive their electricity supply through MSEDCL’s Pimpri division and the Ravet and Akhurdi areas of the Bhosari division, powered by the 220/22 KV Chinchwad and 220/22 KV Hinjewadi ultra-high voltage substations.

MSEDCL’s proposed establishment of a new 220/22 KV high voltage substation at Tathawade has received approval from Lokesh Chandra, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL. The construction of this sub-centre will be supervised by MSEDCL, with ‘Yashada’ providing four acres of land for the project.

The new 220/22 KV Yashada substation at Tathawade will feature 10 new power lines with a capacity of 22 KV each, along with the installation of two power transformers of 50 MVA capacity.