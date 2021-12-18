Home / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth 44.53 lakh
MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth 44.53 lakh

The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad has unearthed power thefts of two corporates to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 18, 2021 11:15 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad has unearthed power thefts of two corporates to the tune of 25 lakh. The MSEDCL has recovered 44.53 lakh from them as penalty and also power litigation bills worth 1.69 lakh were settled in Lok Adalat. A police complaint against the two companies has been lodged at Chikhali police station.

The MSEDCL authorities in their complaint stated that the two companies identified as H S Enterprises and Saleem Plastics located in Jadhavwadi in Haveli tampered with the meters and stole 1.52 lakh units of electricity causing an aggregate loss of 25.13 lakh. Both the companies have been charged with fines and an aggregate bill of 4 lakh was served to them.

MSEDCL authorities further informed that Saleem Plastics was served 23.28 lakh notice while H S Enterprises was served a bill with penalty of 21.25 lakh.

A complaint under anti power theft Act was also lodged at Chikhali police station under section 135. The action was taken under the guidance of regional head ( implementation and security) Commander Shivaji Indalkar along with additional executive engineer Narendra Rane and officers Nandkumar Jadhav and senior technician Deepak Khedkar, said officials.

