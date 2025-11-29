MSRTC deploys security staff at city exit bus stops for safer night travel

Pune: In response to rising safety concerns among passengers, particularly women, travelling during late hours, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has begun deploying wardens and security guards at key bus stops located along the city exit points. The stops had repeatedly been flagged as unsafe due to poor lighting, isolated surroundings and deserted at night. The initiative follows complaints and suggestions submitted to MSRTC through helplines, social media and passenger feedback forms. MSRTC Bus - Shivneri - The first fleet of MSRTC's new range of Mercedese Benz buses will ply to Pune from Dadar from Thursday at 10.00am - HT Photo by Kunal Patil 20.05.09 - MAY09 2K9 (Hindustan Times)

Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC, said on Thursday, “Women commuters have expressed discomfort while boarding buses from city exit points during night hours. The trained wardens and security guards will manage the crowd, assist passengers during boarding, and ensure unauthorised individuals do not loiter around these spots.”

Passengers welcomed the move, Manjishri Pathak who frequently travels to Satara for work, said, “There were times when I felt unsafe while waiting for my bus at night. Hardly anyone is around, and taxis or random vehicles keep stopping nearby. The presence of security staff is a good step.”

Another commuter, Ramesh Patankar, said guards will also bring discipline to the boarding process as they will manage the queue and help passengers.

The transport corporation is also considering improved lighting, signboards and CCTV installations at vulnerable points.