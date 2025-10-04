MSRTC launches ‘Aapli ST’ app for real-time bus tracking

Pune With this tool, passengers can now track buses in real time, check estimated departure and arrival times at specific stops, and plan their journeys more accurately, reducing long, uncertain waits at bus stands. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

In a significant step towards digitising public transport, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a new mobile application called ‘Aapli ST’ (Our ST), designed to make bus travel across the state more reliable, efficient, and commuter-friendly. The app was launched on the occasion of Dussehra by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, who called it a major move towards transparency and convenience for passengers.

Developed with technical support from Rozmalta Autotech Ltd, the application comes after an extensive mapping of over 12,000 buses and more than one lakh routes across Maharashtra. With this tool, passengers can now track buses in real time, check estimated departure and arrival times at specific stops, and plan their journeys more accurately, reducing long, uncertain waits at bus stands.

Available for both Android and iOS users, the app allows commuters to search for nearby bus stops, view schedules between two points, and even track reserved buses using their reservation numbers. Emergency contact details are also integrated for quick access. Real-time data of over 12,000 buses is already active on the app, with more to be added soon.

MSRTC officials also confirmed that live tracking features will be integrated into the existing ticket booking app to benefit passengers who book in advance. Minister Sarnaik urged users to provide feedback and report any issues in the initial phase, to help refine the service. The app, currently listed as the MSRTC Commuter App on the Google Play Store, will soon reflect its new name, ‘Aapli ST’, as it gears up for wider adoption by Maharashtra’s lakhs of daily bus users.