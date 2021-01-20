MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to reopen its resort on Sinhagad fort in a month. This resort near Tanaji Kada on the fort premises is 20-years old and has remained closed for the last several years.

The renovation work of this resort has been completed by the MTDC and it will be ready to host guests in a month, an MTDC official has informed.

“There are two dormitories with a capacity of eight beds in each one. There are three rooms and a kitchen in this resort. There is also a snack centre in the premises. The main part of the renovation is completed and now finishing work is going on. The resort could be opened in a month,” said Deepak Harne regional manager, MTDC Pune.

Tourists will be able book the resort online on the MTDC website once the resort is functional. The charges are not yet decided. Once the facility is open, details will be available on the website, officials said.

In addition to the Sinhagad MTDC, a resort will also be opened in Akkalkot as well.

The MTDC has rolled out an elaborate plan to attract tourists and to make their stay enjoyable.

“We are going to tie up with various cultural and adventure groups who can perform at the resort centres. We are planning to give special discounts to people who visit destinations for pre wedding shoots, corporate meetings and work from nature. All the precautions related to Covid-19 will be taken,” said Deepak Harne.

Sinhagad is a hill fortress located at around 35 kilometres from Pune. It is one of the most famous tourist destinations and also a popular adventure spot amongst trekkers.

Sinhagad was originally known as Kondhana and it has been the site of many battles. It was a strategic location in a chain of important forts for the Maratha Empire such as Rajgad, Purandar and Torna.

“Trekkers who want to go to Rajgad and Torna will be able to stay at the Sinhagad resort. As there was no place to live on the fort hill, they had to climb down and live in the villages,” Deepak Harne said.

The MTDC is optimistic about the good response from tourists as well as cultural groups.

To facilitate the tourist movement, a cement road has been constructed to the Sinhagad fort recently. After the Pune district administration gave permission to open all historic and archaeological sites, the Sinhagad fort was opened for tourists.

The MTDC resort on the fort also has an open-air amphitheatre which can be used for cultural performances and adventure sports demonstrations.

The renovated resort could be used by tourists or members of performing groups.