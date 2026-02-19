Multiple vehicles hit by dumper near Navale bridge

A speeding dumper truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Satara–Mumbai Highway on Wednesday evening before catching fire near Navale Bridge, police said. The truck (MH12 WJ 6916) reportedly lost control near the New Katraj Tunnel stretch and collided with seven vehicles between the Indian Oil petrol pump and Dari Bridge. (VIDEO GRAB)

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm within the jurisdiction of Ambegaon police station. The truck (MH12 WJ 6916) reportedly lost control near the New Katraj Tunnel stretch and collided with seven vehicles between the Indian Oil petrol pump and Dari Bridge.

Despite the initial collisions, the truck continued moving forward and entered the limits of Narhe police station, where it struck another vehicle between Navale Bridge and Vadgaon Bridge. Soon after, the vehicle caught fire, triggering panic among commuters during peak traffic hours.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, though several vehicles were damaged.

Sharad Zine, SPI of Ambegaon police station, said, “Several vehicles were damaged in the accident, and the dumper later caught fire. We are investigating the cause, and a search for the driver is underway.”

Traffic was regulated to prevent congestion, and normal movement resumed after the damaged vehicles and the burnt truck were removed.

Police are probing whether mechanical failure or driver negligence led to the incident. Further investigation is underway.