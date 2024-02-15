Multiple weather systems influencing Maha weather

PUNE: Multiple weather systems active over different parts of the country are influencing the weather conditions in Maharashtra. Currently, Vidarbha is experiencing light rainfall; some areas in central and north Maharashtra, including Pune, are seeing cloudy weather; while the Konkan region is experiencing clear skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the state is likely to experience a slight increase in minimum temperature while maximum temperature is likely to drop marginally in the next two to three days. A western disturbance is moving from the north-northeastern region while another one is moving over the Saurashtra region. Also, a trough line lies between the cyclonic circulation and the northeastern region. (HT PHOTO)

As per the IMD, there is a cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra and the adjoining areas. A western disturbance is moving from the north-northeastern region while another one is moving over the Saurashtra region. Also, a trough line lies between the cyclonic circulation and the northeastern region. All these systems are influencing the weather in Maharashtra.

Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune said, “As various weather systems are active over the country, especially in the northeastern and western areas, the weather in Maharashtra is being significantly impacted. Some areas in the Vidarbha region are experiencing light rainfall, while parts of north and central Maharashtra are experiencing partly cloudy weather conditions. Marathwada and Konkan are experiencing clear skies with a marginal increase in maximum temperature. In the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease marginally while the minimum temperature is likely to increase.”

In Pune, the city experienced partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, February 14, and the situation is likely to continue on February 15, too. There will be haze till late in the morning. As in Maharashtra, Pune, too, experienced a slight increase in minimum temperature and a drop in maximum temperature, Khobragade said.

For the last three to four days, Pune is experiencing variations in minimum temperature. As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius on February 10 which dropped to 11.6 degrees Celsius on February 11. Thereafter, the temperature increased gradually and on February 14, the minimum temperature was recorded as 13.9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature has remained constant during this time at 33 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature reduced by two degrees Celsius and was recorded as 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Second consecutive day with lowest temperature in Maha

While the minimum temperature is seeing fluctuations throughout the week in Pune, the city is also experiencing the lowest temperature in the entire state for the last two consecutive days. On February 13, the minimum temperature was recorded as 12.7 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and on February 14, it was recorded as 13.9 degrees Celsius. Both these temperatures were above normal level but they were still the lowest in Maharashtra as other areas in the state recorded minimum temperatures between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. Solapur district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36 degrees Celsius.