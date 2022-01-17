Mumbai-Kolhapur flight service resumes

PUNE After a gap of three months, the Mumbai-Kolhapur air service resumed from Kolhapur airport on Monday.

The official Twitter handle of Kolhapur airport tweeted: “FlyTruJet Mumbai-Kolhapur-Mumbai successfully resumed with 23 PAXs arrivals and 13 departures. Thank you to all the passengers and stakeholders for their cooperation”.

“The service was closed for the last two-three months due to some issue from flight operators, otherwise our airport was ready to resume service. In the coming days we are also ready to start services to other destinations,” said Kamal Kumar Kataria, Kolhapur airport director.

TruJet had the Mumbai-Kolhapur air service on September 2, 2019, with a 72-seater aircraft.

“The Mumbai-Kolhapur-Mumbai air service always received a very good response and we are confident that the route will continue to receive good traffic,” added Kataria.

In the first week of January, Kolhapur airport also received approval from the Bureau of civil aviation security (BCAS) to start a cargo service.

Kolhapur airport ha sa 916-metre landing strip. Authorities are now focused on providing a night landing facility.

“Cargo service will boost revenue for the airport. Cargo service always has a demand from industries as it will be useful for transport of grapes and other industrial goods from Kolhapur to other places,” said Kataria.