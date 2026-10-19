Uttarakhand CM announces ₹96 crore worth of development projects in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 development projects worth nearly ₹96 crore in Champawat. The projects include 11 completed works worth ₹67.24 crore and five projects worth ₹28.76 crore for which foundation stones were laid. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Dhami also inaugurated the newly constructed circuit house and the Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Park, built at a cost of ₹1.37 crore. Union minister of state Ajay Tamta was present at the event.

The chief minister said the state government aims to develop Champawat as a model district, with planning focused on the district’s needs over the next 25 to 50 years. He said the projects were intended to expand basic infrastructure and improve public facilities.

Infrastructure projects and village-level funding announced Dhami said the government was working to strengthen roads, transport, parking, drinking water, healthcare, education and other infrastructure in the district. He referred to improvements to roads, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, as well as plans for a bypass, multi-level parking facilities and a shopping complex.

An interstate bus terminal under construction in Tanakpur is expected to expand transport facilities, according to the chief minister. He also said a drainage plan worth around ₹66 crore had been prepared to address waterlogging. The government is also focusing on underground power lines and improving communication facilities in remote areas.

Dhami announced that each gram sabha in Champawat development block would receive ₹10 lakh for local development works. The funds could be used for projects based on local requirements, including libraries, roads, livelihood initiatives and improvements to anganwadi centres.

He also announced the construction of community buildings in the district’s nyaya panchayats. The chief minister said the government intended to ensure that development benefits reached people across the district.

Bar association facilities and public outreach At the oath-taking ceremony of the Champawat District Bar Association, Dhami announced chambers for advocates, parking facilities and a modern e-library. He described advocates as an important part of the justice system and said the government was committed to making access to justice simpler and more timely.

During his visit, Dhami also met representatives of local organisations, elected representatives, women’s groups, anganwadi and ASHA workers, PRD personnel, transport employees, livestock rearers, ex-servicemen and other groups to hear their concerns and suggestions.

The chief minister said resolving public grievances was a priority for the state government. He also met local residents during the inauguration of the Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Park.

The visit included discussions on infrastructure, tourism, employment and livelihood opportunities in Champawat. Dhami said the district’s natural landscape, cultural heritage and spiritual significance were important considerations in its development plans.