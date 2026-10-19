Chargesheet filed against 7 for mob lynching Manipuri musician in Delhi over noise complaint
Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men, including a juvenile, on September 6 after he objected to noise outside his house.
The Delhi Police on Monday said they have filed a chargesheet in Saket court against seven persons in connection with the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village in September, officers said.
Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men, including a juvenile, on September 6 after he objected to noise and commotion outside his house. The chargesheet has been filed under sections of criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more people (mob lynching), murder and house-trespass.
Police have named 19-year-old Bharat Kumar, 26-year-old Pramod, 22-year-old Ramzan Khan, 21-year-old Deepanshu, 32-year-old Mohan Vishwakarma, 36-year-old Vijay, and 26-year-old Mannu in the chargesheet. A juvenile was also apprehended in the case.
The incident
According to police, the incident took place when Chongtham Vikram Singh stepped out of his apartment to dispose of waste and saw a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house.
When he objected, the men allegedly chased him from the ground floor to the third floor of the building and assaulted him in front of his 20-year-old son.
A postmortem examination in the case had found that Singh died of haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25am on the day of the incident in an unconscious and unresponsive state and died at around 6.32am.
The report documented multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures of several ribs on both sides, and a laceration of the spleen. It also recorded around two litres of blood and 160 grams of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.
HT had earlier reported that the FIR stated Singh had been threatened by the same group when he previously objected to the noise.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they wanted to “teach him a lesson” but did not expect the assault to turn fatal. The accused reportedly worked as eatery staff and delivery executives.
Police have been examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was a racial angle to the killing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More