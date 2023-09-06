PMC admin condemns BJP MLAs for using ‘foul language’ against their staff

The municipal administration staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Nitesh Rane and Mahesh Landge on Tuesday for using ‘foul language’ against their employees during a protest at Kasba Peth. The PMC building. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The BJP MLAs, on Monday, had visited the Kasba Peth area near Punyeshwar temple and agitated against encroachments here.

Rane and Landge, who led the agitation, allegedly used foul language against the municipal administration officials Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner and Prashant Wagmare, city engineer.

In return, the administration warned the elected members against such behaviour.

PMC officials said the administration plays an important role in the city’s development. As the administration has worked along with elected members, Pune city has become the top liveable city.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “We are not against people or elected members holding agitations, they have all the right to express their views. But a democratic process should be followed by all.”

Speaking about the encroachments issue near the said area, civic officials said, they have to check ground reality and legalities before taking any step.