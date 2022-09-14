Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence

The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship.

At the same time, the search operations to recover the body from Godavari river was escalated by police with six boats pressed into service.

Deputy superintendent of police Sandip Mitke, who is also incharge of Srirampur division and investigating officer in the case said, “The fresh sections have been applied against the accused following the admission of murder by suspects. We are carrying out search from Srirampur up to Jaikwadi Dam but the flood waters of Godavari are making it difficult to carry out search operations. It had rained heavily in Nashik on August 28 and 29 and the entire water has flown down towards the search area during the past few days.”

Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur. The girl’s family did not approve of the relationship, separated the two and sent her to maternal uncle’s house in Wagholi. Later, seven family members led by the father abducted Barde, murdered him with a blunt object and dumped his corpse in the flooded Godavari waters.

Earlier, the police had filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with same intention), and others after his father Ravsaheb Dada Barde (55) lodged a missing complaint against the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as maternal uncle Imran Abbas Shaikh (34) , father Majnu Babban Shaikh (47) , his brothers Aziz Babban Shaikh (44) , Raju Babban Shaikh ( 39) , relative Sameer Ahmad Shaikh (28) and villager Sonu alias Iqbal Sikandar Shaikh (35). MLA Nitesh Rane had taken out morcha against Ahmednagar Police and demanded action against the official for slow probe into the matter.