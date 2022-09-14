Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship.
At the same time, the search operations to recover the body from Godavari river was escalated by police with six boats pressed into service.
Deputy superintendent of police Sandip Mitke, who is also incharge of Srirampur division and investigating officer in the case said, “The fresh sections have been applied against the accused following the admission of murder by suspects. We are carrying out search from Srirampur up to Jaikwadi Dam but the flood waters of Godavari are making it difficult to carry out search operations. It had rained heavily in Nashik on August 28 and 29 and the entire water has flown down towards the search area during the past few days.”
Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur. The girl’s family did not approve of the relationship, separated the two and sent her to maternal uncle’s house in Wagholi. Later, seven family members led by the father abducted Barde, murdered him with a blunt object and dumped his corpse in the flooded Godavari waters.
Earlier, the police had filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with same intention), and others after his father Ravsaheb Dada Barde (55) lodged a missing complaint against the accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as maternal uncle Imran Abbas Shaikh (34) , father Majnu Babban Shaikh (47) , his brothers Aziz Babban Shaikh (44) , Raju Babban Shaikh ( 39) , relative Sameer Ahmad Shaikh (28) and villager Sonu alias Iqbal Sikandar Shaikh (35). MLA Nitesh Rane had taken out morcha against Ahmednagar Police and demanded action against the official for slow probe into the matter.
-
ED seizes 91.5 kg gold, 340 kg silver from Mumbai firm
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively valued at ₹47.76 crore after it concluded search operations at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles, the anti-money laundering agency said on Wednesday. The agency conducted the searches in connection with the money laundering probe linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium foil containers and storage aluminium containers.
-
In Bengaluru, burglars flee with gold, diamonds from flooded villas
Not only waterlogging but the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road also had to suffer a robbery while they were away from their flooded homes. The burglars had allegedly robbed three villas in the housing community and a police case was already registered, reports claimed. The estimated value of the total robbed items is yet to be known.
-
Karnataka aims to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government aims to convert all 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030. The Minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly, during the question hour. According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis.
-
RPF constable saves woman, child who fall into gap between platform and train
The presence of mind of a woman constable with the Railway Protection Force helped save the life of a mother and her three-year-old child who fell into the gap between train and platform on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was trying to board a moving Kamyani Express on platform number 3 at the nodal Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, in Kurla. Constable Jyoti Panchdhe was on duty at platform number 3 when the Varanasi-bound train arrived.
-
Ahmedabad: Seven workers killed after elevator crashes to ground
Seven labourers were killed and one was seriously injured after falling to the ground while working inside an elevator shaft at an under-construction building in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday morning, police said. Police had earlier put the death toll at eight, but an official later said one worker was undergoing treatment. The incident took place around 9:30 am at the site located near Gujarat University.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics