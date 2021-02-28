IND USA
NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app

The investigation into the brutal murder of Sudarshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, a 30-year-old PhD student at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pashan is pointing a needle of suspicion towards a friend of his with whom he met over a dating app
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:17 PM IST

The investigation into the brutal murder of Sudarshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, a 30-year-old PhD student at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pashan is pointing a needle of suspicion towards a friend of his with whom he met over a dating app.

Pandit was found murdered on the Pashan hill on Saturday morning.

The deceased Pandit was found lying in a trench located on the hill. The suspect had disrobed him and there was nothing on his body at the time the police team reached the spot.

Pandit’s friend has been identified as Raviraj Kshirsagar (35).

“He is currently recuperating in a hospital following a failed suicide bid. The police are looking for another accused in the case. Both of them had met over a dating app and through other mutual friends. In the last scene both are seen together,” said DCP ( Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh.

The deceased student was brutally assaulted by the unidentified persons on his head and neck sometime in the night intervening Friday and Saturday. Pandit was currently staying at Sutarwadi in Pashan and was a native of Jafrabad in Jalna district. He was pursuing his PhD studies at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

Rathod was staying with two others in a rented accommodation in Sutarwadi and did not go to the room on Friday night when he was murdered. Pandit’s cousin Sandeep Pandit (34) had lodged an FIR with the Chatushringi police station against the unidentified assailants.

Police said that the assailants assaulted Pandit with a heavy and blunt object like heavy stones. He sustained deep injuries on his head and neck. The assailants then disrobed him and threw his body in the trench to destroy the evidence in the case. The morning walkers on the hill saw his body in the trench and gave a call to the police.

“Pandit wanted to complete his PhD and support his family members in a good way. He belonged to a middle-class family based in Jalna”, said an investigating officer.

