Pune: A day after signalling renewed engagement with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) stayed away from a crucial alliance meeting in Pune on Sunday, deepening uncertainty over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. NCP-SP skips key MVA meet in Pune, fuelling uncertainty ahead of PMC polls

The meeting, convened at the Congress Bhavan to finalise seat-sharing and election strategy, was attended only by leaders of the Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Leaders of the NCP (SP) did not turn up, despite being informed in advance, triggering fresh speculation over the party’s commitment to the alliance in the city.

According to MVA leaders, neither senior nor local NCP (SP) leaders attended the meeting, and several were reportedly unreachable throughout the day.

The absence assumes significance amid heightened political activity following Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s visit to Baramati, where members of the Pawar family were seen together at a public programme.

Reacting to the developments, Pune Congress leader Arvind Shinde said they had informed NCP (SP) leaders well in advance. “They were expected to come in the afternoon, but none of their leaders have arrived so far,” Shinde said.

He added that the seats earlier earmarked for the NCP (SP) remained unchanged for the moment. “We had finalised discussions yesterday among the three parties. Today, they have not turned up. We are still waiting for them,” he said.

MVA leaders said the NCP (SP)’s decision to skip the meeting could delay seat-sharing talks and complicate coordination at a critical juncture, with nomination deadlines approaching fast.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had initially decided to contest the PMC elections as part of the MVA. This was followed by discussions between the NCP and the NCP (SP) exploring possible alliance options, developments that were publicly acknowledged by NCP (SP) leaders.

However, due to issues related to the party symbol, the NCP (SP) subsequently conveyed its decision to continue with the MVA.

On Saturday, leaders of all three MVA partners had attended a seat-sharing meeting and broadly agreed on a 150-seat formula, allocating 50 seats each to the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), with the remaining seats to be left for other alliance partners such as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Sunday’s developments, however, have once again cast doubt over whether the NCP (SP) will stick with the MVA in Pune. Sources said local leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction remained unavailable throughout the day, adding to the uncertainty over whether the party would contest the PMC elections as part of the alliance or chart a different course.

HT’s calls to NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade, who is part of the negotiating team with other parties, to ascertain the reason for the party’s absence from the meeting went unanswered and messages elicited no response.

Arvind Shinde said the Congress was prepared to contest the civic polls on its own if required and had readied a candidate list for all 165 PMC seats. “I personally tried to contact all responsible NCP leaders. Some are not answering calls, while others are not reachable. A final decision will be taken late tonight. We also have a Plan B ready,” he said.

He said the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were fully prepared to contest the elections irrespective of who joined them. “This alliance is of the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Sharadchandra Pawar-led NCP, but it is unclear what will happen now. We are not waiting endlessly. Our work is moving ahead,” Shinde said.

Pointing to tight timelines, Shinde said the party needed to finalise its list by Sunday night. “Tomorrow we have to distribute AB forms to our candidates. Before that, the list has to be sent to the party’s parliamentary board in Mumbai for approval,” he said.