Four dead bodies recovered from well in Mhasobawadi

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued all four dead bodies from a well in Mhasobawadi in the Pune district on Friday, according to officials from the Pune rural police.

Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police, Pune rural police, said, “After an intensive rescue operation lasting more than 60 hours, we have finally recovered all four dead bodies of workers from the well.”

Bhoite informed that the identification process of the dead bodies is underway and soon all dead bodies will be handed over to their respective families after the completion of all formalities.

NDRF team and rural police initiated a joint rescue operation after four labourers were trapped under the debris after the inner wall of an under-construction well caved in at Mhasobawadi on Tuesday evening.

The police have identified the victims as Somnath Laxman Gaikwad (35) and Javed Akbar Mulani (35) from Sidhdeshwar Nimbodi in Baramati tehsil, and Parshuram Bansilal Chavan (30) and Manoj Maruti Sawant (40) from Belwadi in Indapur tehsil.

According to the police, the well-digging work was underway at the farm of Vijay Ambadas Kshirsagar near Kawadewasti in Mhasobawadi in Indapur tehsil for the last four months.

The incident came to light only when the family members of the workers alerted the contractor that they had not returned home. Then they all rushed to the construction site.

The contractor alerted the police about the incident and a team of NDRF rushed to the spot and began rescue operation on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident has emerged, capturing the intensity of the situation and efforts made to rescue the trapped labourers.