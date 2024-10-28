New flight connections from Pune to Goa, Jalgaon

As per the information given by the carrier, the Pune-Goa route will facilitate ease of travel for students, and leisure seekers and promote MICE tourism in Goa, a leading holiday destination
With an eye on the rise in travel activities around the festive season of Diwali, FLY91, India’s pure play regional airline, has announced direct daily flights connecting Pune-Goa and Pune-Jalgaon from October 27 onwards, significantly enhancing regional connectivity on the two routes.
The Pune-Jalgaon route will increase business and student travel, along with leisure traffic drawn to the Ajanta and Ellora caves, UNESCO-endorsed world heritage sites in Jalgaon.
In addition to the above routes, FLY91 will continue to ply its aircraft on the Pune - Sindhudurg route, twice a week. Based out of Manohar International Airport, Goa, FLY91 currently connects regional centres such as Pune, Jalgaon and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep and cities like Hyderabad.