New flight connections from Pune to Goa, Jalgaon

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 06:00 AM IST

With an eye on the rise in travel activities around the festive season of Diwali, FLY91, India’s pure play regional airline, has announced direct daily flights connecting Pune-Goa and Pune-Jalgaon from October 27 onwards, significantly enhancing regional connectivity on the two routes.

The Pune-Jalgaon route will increase business and student travel, along with leisure traffic drawn to the Ajanta and Ellora caves, UNESCO-endorsed world heritage sites in Jalgaon. (HT PHOTO)
As per the information given by the carrier, the Pune-Goa route will facilitate ease of travel for students, and leisure seekers and promote MICE tourism in Goa, a leading holiday destination.

The Pune-Jalgaon route will increase business and student travel, along with leisure traffic drawn to the Ajanta and Ellora caves, UNESCO-endorsed world heritage sites in Jalgaon.

In addition to the above routes, FLY91 will continue to ply its aircraft on the Pune - Sindhudurg route, twice a week. Based out of Manohar International Airport, Goa, FLY91 currently connects regional centres such as Pune, Jalgaon and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep and cities like Hyderabad.

