New flight routes to link Pune with Tirupati, Northeast and coastal Karnataka

Pune is set to receive a major boost in air connectivity under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, with three new flight routes expected to begin this May. These include a Solapur-Tirupati service via Pune and proposed direct connections to Mangalore and Bagdogra. The Solapur link will create two new sectors: Tirupati-Solapur-Pune and Pune-Solapur-Tirupati. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The expansion is part of a broader national push to strengthen regional connectivity by linking smaller and underserved airports, with the Centre planning an investment of around ₹12,000 crore under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The Solapur link will create two new sectors: Tirupati-Solapur-Pune and Pune-Solapur-Tirupati. The Bagdogra link is expected to improve access to the Northeast where smaller aircraft operations are required due to terrain constraints.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune recently added routes like Nanded, Jalgaon and Hubballi, with more routes in the pipeline. Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke emphasised that the developments should be viewed in the context of the national aviation network rather than as isolated additions for Pune.

“The objective of UDAN is to build a strong regional aviation ecosystem across the country. Pune’s connectivity improves as more smaller airports are developed and integrated into the network. It is not about one city growing in isolation, but about creating seamless linkages between multiple regions,” he said.

Dhoke said the Solapur connection is a key step in expanding multi-leg connectivity. “Passengers will benefit from direct access to Tirupati through a structured route network,” he said. “Bagdogra is strategically important as it serves as a gateway to the Northeast. Direct connectivity from Pune will significantly ease travel to these areas.”

He further highlighted that Pune’s aviation growth is closely linked to the expansion of regional airports. “Pune is not a standalone hub. When connectivity improves in cities like Nanded, Jalgaon, Hubballi and Solapur, it creates a multiplier effect. Passengers from these regions get better access, and Pune benefits as a connecting node,” Dhoke said. “The proposed ₹12,000 crore investment in developing smaller airports and airstrips will be a game changer for regional connectivity, especially in states like Maharashtra where demand from tier-2 and tier-3 cities is strong.”

Dhoke added a word of caution. “All these routes are tentatively starting in May 2026. However, their rollout depends on aircraft availability, airline deployment plans, and regulatory clearance.”

Frequent flyers in Pune welcomed the move, citing improved convenience and reduced travel time. “Direct flights to destinations like Mangalore and Bagdogra will make a huge difference. Right now, we often have to rely on connecting flights through larger hubs, which increases travel time,” said Harish Ketwani, an IT professional.

Another regular flyer, Neha D, said, “The Solapur–Tirupati connectivity is particularly useful for pilgrims and families. It offers a seamless and potentially affordable option compared to long-distance train travel.”