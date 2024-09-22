New subway at Rakshak Chowk to solve traffic congestion 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved the construction of a new subway at Rakshak Chowk on Sangvi-Kiwale Road to address the growing traffic congestion. The Standing Committee of the civic body approved the project on Thursday to streamline traffic and provide much-needed relief to commuters, said the officials. Rapid urbanisation in these areas has caused heavy traffic congestion, particularly at Rakshak Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Sangvi-Kiwale road connects Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune and Mumbai, passing through key areas like Wakad, Hinjewadi, Punawale, Ravet, and Tathawade. Rapid urbanisation in these areas has caused heavy traffic congestion, particularly at Rakshak Chowk. Given the increasing number of vehicles, including BRT buses, school buses, and goods transport, traffic jams at this junction occur frequently.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “This subway is an important step in easing traffic congestion at Rakshak Chowk. By reducing the time vehicles spend in traffic, we will also reduce fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to a greener environment. Once completed, this project will greatly improve the commuting experience for thousands of residents and daily commuters.”

The new subway will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling from Dange Chowk towards Pimple Nilakh and Aundh Military Station, reducing travel time, fuel consumption, and environmental damage, said the senior civil officials.