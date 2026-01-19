NHAI completes work on three underpasses on Pune-Solapur highway

PUNE: In a bid to reduce accidents on the busy Pune-Solapur national highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) one-and-a-half years ago began constructing underpasses at seven accident-prone locations within the Pune division limits. Of these, construction of three underpasses has already been completed while work at the remaining four sites is in progress. Pune, India - July 20, 2019:Nine persons died on the spot in a major accident between a car and a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Loni Kalbhor in Pune, India,Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune, said, “The ministry of road transport and highways has formulated a special policy to reduce accidents on national highways. As part of this policy, underpasses are being constructed to eliminate accident-prone zones. In the Pune division, work at three locations has been completed, while construction at the remaining four locations is underway.”

Explaining the importance of the project, Abhijit Aute, manager, NHAI, Pune, said, “The underpasses are being constructed to make travel on the Pune-Solapur highway safer. With a width of 30 metres, local residents will no longer have to risk their lives to cross the highway. This will enhance overall safety and also help save time and fuel for motorists.”

Each underpass is being built in a box structure, measuring 30 metres in width and 5.5 metres in height, with the main highway road constructed over it. This design will allow uninterrupted movement of vehicles on the main highway while local traffic uses the underpass below. Since both traffic streams remain separate, the risk of accidents is expected to reduce substantially. The cost of constructing one underpass is approximately ₹20 crore. Whereas the total estimated cost of the project – expected to significantly reduce road accidents and help motorists save time and fuel – is around ₹150 crore.

The underpasses are expected to provide several benefits. Currently, pedestrians trying to cross the highway face a high risk of accidents due to speeding vehicles. The underpasses will eliminate the need to cross the main road, offering a much safer alternative, especially for senior citizens, women and children. At a height of 5.5 metres, even large vehicles such as container trucks, sugarcane tractors and heavy trucks can pass through without any obstruction. Moreover, highway vehicles will not need to slow down or stop, helping maintain speed and reduce travel time.

The Pune-Solapur National Highway sees heavy traffic, with nearly 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles using the stretch daily. Rapid urbanisation along the highway has led to frequent interaction between fast-moving highway traffic and local vehicles at several junctions. This mixing of traffic has been a major cause of repeated accidents. The NHAI has undertaken the construction of underpasses at identified accident-prone zones to address this issue.