Nilesh Nikam appointed as NCP party leader

The Nationalist Congress Party Ajit-Pawar-led faction (NCP) has appointed Nilesh Nikam as its party leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a move that effectively makes him the leader of the opposition in the civic body. Nikam (C) has previously served as leader of the house and chairman of the standing committee in the PMC. (HT)

The appointment was announced by NCP city unit president Sunil Tingre and party leader Subhash Jagtap. With this decision, Nikam will lead the NCP’s councillors in the PMC, where the party is the second-largest group.

Speaking after his appointment, Nikam said, “I am grateful to all the elected members for entrusting me with this responsibility. My earlier experience in the municipal corporation will help me discharge my duties and ensure that civic issues are raised effectively.”

Nikam has previously served as leader of the house and chairman of the standing committee in the PMC. A practising advocate by profession, he has represented the Senapati Bapat Road and Gokhalenagar areas.

The development comes days after civic elections were held in which the BJP got a clear majority, with 119 corporators in the 165-member civic body. NCP won 27 seats, followed by Congress with 15 seats. NCP (SP) has three corporators. Shiv Sena could not open its account, while Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to get one seat.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has the largest number of corporators in the PMC, is also in the process of appointing its leader of the house. Sources said the party has sought applications from all its 119 corporators. Among those in the race are Ganesh Bidkar, Dheeraj Ghate and Bhimale.

According to party sources, the shortlisted names will be forwarded to the BJP’s state leadership in Mumbai, after which the final decision is expected to be announced by Wednesday afternoon.