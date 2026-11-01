Nine fined for creating ruckus inside Pune courtroom

Nine people were fined ₹1,000 each by a Shivajinagar court for allegedly creating a ruckus inside the courtroom and disrupting judicial proceedings for nearly 10 minutes during a hearing on October 30. An argument between the two sides escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation inside the courtroom, disrupting the proceedings. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place when the complainant, accused and their relatives appeared for a hearing in a case registered at Samarth police station. An argument between the two sides escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation inside the courtroom, disrupting the proceedings.

The incident occurred around 11.50 am when the magistrate was pronouncing an order in another matter.

The commotion forced the court proceedings to remain suspended for approximately 10 minutes. Police personnel and court staff intervened to bring the situation under control. However, they too allegedly faced resistance and were subjected to pushing and shoving.

Taking serious note of the disruption, First Class Judicial Magistrate G R Dornalapalle held the nine people responsible for obstructing judicial proceedings and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each. The court also directed that failure to pay the fine would attract one month’s simple imprisonment.

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 132, 267, 189(2), 190, 191(1), 191(2) and 194(2). Senior police inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar confirmed the registration of the case.