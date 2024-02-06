 No bids for PMC property auction to recover dues - Hindustan Times
No bids for PMC property auction to recover dues

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2024 08:12 AM IST

PMC on Monday initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters and got zero response from bidders

PUNE Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters it got zero response from the bidders. Now, the next auction would be conducted on February 14, said officials.

PMC on Monday initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters and got zero response from bidders. (HT FILE)
PMC on Monday initiated the auction process of 32 properties of tax defaulters and got zero response from bidders. (HT FILE)

Ajit Deshmukh , head, property tax department, said, “The first auction was scheduled on Monday and the last date to submit the application for the same was January 31. We got zero bidders for the auction. The second auction will be held on February 14 and the last date for submitting application is February 8.”

According to property tax department officials, it is the first time that PMC is carrying out an auction of 200 properties.

Last year, PMC auctioned nine residential properties and recovered around 8 crore.

Initially, PMC shortlisted those 32 properties for auction which have maximum recovery pending. In this list of 32 properties, 23 are commercial while the rest include open plots and flats.

