No coercion for Ganpati donation, Pune mandals to submit audit report; says charity commissioner

With Ganeshotsav approaching, the Pune charity commissioner has urged citizens to report forced donations. According to residents and traders' exorbitant demands, threats and political pressure transforms the festive air into that of fear.

Officials have firmly stated that the collection of money from the public by unregistered mandals or without permission of the charity commissioner is illegal.

Joint Charity Commissioner Sudhir Bukke has appealed citizens to approach the authorities in case of forced collections. “The vargani (contributions) given by citizens for the Ganesh festival has to be voluntary. Donations should not be taken with coercion. Forced donations are illegal and fall under extortion. If the complaints are received, we will take action against the errant Mandals,” said Bukke.

As per officials, only registered mandals with the charity commissioner can collect voluntary donations for the festival. In the case of unregistered social organisations and mandals, permission on a temporary basis to collect donations for the event under Section 41C of the Maharashtra Public Trust Act, 1950 has to be taken. The charity commissioner has started online registrations to speed up the process.

Bukke, further informed, that every year around 1,000 Ganpati mandals and social organisations take permission from the charity commissioner to collect donations for the festival. However, the mandals taking permission to collect money is meager in comparison to the active number of mandals collecting money.

As per officials, the Ganpati mandals have also been told to file annual audits of the amount within a reasonable time. It is mandatory to provide the receipt after taking money from the people. People can complain to the charity commissioner office otherwise. The surplus money left after celebrations has to be submitted to the charity commissioner, which is usually transferred to the chief minister’s relief fund or other social funds of the government.

The online process for permission for mandals will start on Monday.

The action taken against forced donations by charity offices in the past is negligible, as citizens hardly come forward to complain. In sensitive cases the action against forced donation can be taken by not revealing the complainant’s name, said the officials.

