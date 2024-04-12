No communal angle in ‘love jihad’ slur incidence: Pune varsity

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has ruled out communal angle in the case pertaining to the “love jihad” slur used in the incident that happened between some students on the university campus on April 7, according to a report prepared by the varsity. The committee members submitted the preliminary inquiry report of the incident to the management council and university administration earlier this week. (HT FILE)

The committee members submitted the preliminary inquiry report of the incident to the management council and university administration earlier this week.

According to FIR filed at Chatuhshrungi Police Station, a 19-year-old student of SPPU’s skill development department was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified students on the varsity campus at around 2 pm on Sunday and they also accused him allegedly of “love jihad”. The incident took place near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan.

“The communal term described for the incident that happened earlier this week is not true,” said a SPPU official citing the report while requesting not to be named.

“What I got to know from the primary findings is that five-six classmates who were walking together after having lunch had some dispute with another boy and girl who were moving ahead of them. However, there was no communal angle to the fight or incident. Further investigation by the police will reveal the case,” said Prof Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

As per the complainant who resides at the boy’s hostel on the campus, six boys came on three motorcycles, approached him and sought his identity proof before allegedly beating him up.

Vijay Khare, incharge registrar, SPPU, said, “The committee members after speaking to both the complainants found that there is no communal angle in the incident. The students had beaten the boy over some past dispute.”

Ajay Kulkarni, senior inspector, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “We have lodged the FIR in the case and identified the vehicles used by the alleged boys through CCTV camera footages. No arrest has been made yet and further investigation is on.”

The police have booked the four unidentified persons under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to intentional insult, and criminal intimidation among others.