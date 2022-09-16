No homework for students of Classes 1 to 4: Deepak Kesarkar

In a major relief for students of Classes 1 to 4 and their parents, the state school education department is all set to junk the system of giving homework to these students. State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar spoke extensively about the issue while interacting with the media here after a review meeting held with several departments. Whereas the ministry has not yet taken a decision and will do so only after consulting teachers’ associations and owners of educational institutions, Kesarkar said.

“It is my personal opinion that students should not be overburdened with studies and that it is equally important to develop their brain during Classes 1 to 4. And for teachers, giving homework cannot be an escape from teaching; it is important that teachers teach effectively in less time and with more knowledge so that it is not necessary to give homework to children to be done at home. Hence, we are planning to nix the system of giving homework to students of Classes 1 to 4,” Kesarkar said.

“Generally, brain development goes on till the age of eight and we are focusing on the improvement of the students’ brain at a young age. We are looking at three major things namely mathematics, languages and science for overall brain development. It is an important decision to be taken and therefore, we are going to consult teachers’ associations, owners of educational institutions and various other people related to it. Once we speak to everyone and consult experts in the field of education, the final decision will be taken,” Kesarkar further said.

“We need to think how we can help children improve in their studies from a young age. We see that students who pass board examinations (Classes 10 and 12) with good marks do not always perform well in competitive exams. Hence, it is necessary to improve the students’ base for which their brain needs to be developed,” Kesarkar added.

Asked about the TET scam in the state, he said, “We have disqualified all those found guilty in the TET recruitment case. Many of them have approached me, pleading innocence. While the courts will decide whether they are guilty or not, it is our decision that they will not be able to resume duty till such time they are proven innocent.”