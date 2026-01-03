No politics in literature, assures CM Fadnavis at Sahitya Sammelan

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said politics would not be allowed to interfere in Marathi literature as he inaugurated the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara. Senior author Vishwas Patil took charge as conference president, succeeding outgoing president Dr Tara Bhavalkar. (HT)

“Writers may choose to enter politics, but politics should not be brought into literature. As long as I am the chief minister, there will be no political interference in the Marathi literary sphere,” Fadnavis said, addressing the gathering at Shahu Stadium in Satara.

The formal inauguration of the literary meet was held in the presence of eminent writers, scholars and cultural figures from across the country. Senior author Vishwas Patil took charge as conference president, succeeding outgoing president Dr Tara Bhavalkar.

In his presidential address, Patil appealed to writers and readers not to associate the Marathi language with issues of caste and religion. Emphasising that Marathi literature has historically upheld inclusive and humanistic values, he warned that linking language with social divisions could weaken its progressive tradition.

Renowned Hindi litterateur Dr Mridula Garg, the chief guest at the event, highlighted Marathi literature’s pioneering role in Indian literary history. She noted that Dalit literature first emerged in Marathi and described it as the soul of the Marathi literary world, praising its role in articulating the voices of the marginalised and oppressed.

Dr Bhavalkar stressed the need to encourage writers and publishers from rural areas to ensure balanced growth of Marathi literature. She also expressed concern over proposals to introduce Hindi or other Indian languages from the primary school level, stating that the literary community opposed such moves. Sahitya Mahamandal secretary Milind Joshi echoed her views, reiterating the concerns raised by writers.

On the issue of language policy, Fadnavis stressed that Marathi would remain mandatory in the state. He said any decision on teaching Hindi or other languages in schools would be taken only after a thorough review of the Narendra Jadhav Committee report.

The inaugural session set the tone for the conference, which is expected to host wide-ranging deliberations on language, culture, social justice and the future of Marathi literature.