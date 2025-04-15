Now an inspection of all schools under local self-governing bodies across Maha

In a bid to review the infrastructure and facilities of government-run schools, the director of primary education Sharad Gosavi on Saturday, April 12, issued strict orders for a comprehensive inspection of all schools under local self-governing bodies — including Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations, municipal councils, and cantonment boards — across Maharashtra. The inspection is to be conducted till May 15 following which, detailed reports are to be submitted to the Directorate. The committee is chaired by justice Anuja Prabhudessai, retired judge of the Bombay High Court; and will provide regular guidance and recommendations based on the inspections and evaluations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Furthermore, Gosavi, has directed the formation of a state-level committee to oversee the review process. The committee is chaired by justice Anuja Prabhudessai, retired judge of the Bombay High Court; and will provide regular guidance and recommendations based on the inspections and evaluations.

Gosavi said, “At a recent meeting, the committee emphasised the need for a thorough, on-ground review of physical infrastructure in schools. Following this, directives were issued to inspect schools under all local governing bodies. As per the guidelines, each district-level committee must visit at least two schools every month, with one of them located in a tribal, remote, or economically backward area.”

“The inspections are to focus on evaluating the basic infrastructure and amenities, including the school building, toilets, kitchen sheds, and other essential facilities. Schools lacking adequate infrastructure are to be prioritised in the review,” Gosavi said.

Education officials have been instructed to fill out the inspection report strictly in the prescribed format. Regional inspections will be carried out under the supervision of centre heads, extension officers, assistant administrative officers, group education officers, and other officials representing the municipal and district administration.

As per the information shared by the primary education department, following the inspection period, the consolidated reports are to be submitted to the Directorate of Primary Education for further action and planning. The initiative aims to identify gaps in basic amenities, ensure safety and hygiene standards in schools, and improve the overall quality of primary education delivery, especially in underprivileged regions. It also reflects a growing focus on accountability and infrastructural development in Maharashtra’s public education sector.