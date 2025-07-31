Now PMC to train onsite construction staff to detect & eliminate mosquito breeding spots at these sites

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will train onsite construction staff to detect and eliminate mosquito breeding spots at their construction sites, officials said. Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said that this novel approach intends to tackle mosquito breeding at construction sites across the city and prevent these construction sites from becoming mosquito breeding grounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC’s vector-borne disease control department acknowledges that construction sites are major breeding grounds for mosquitoes and to address this, the department is taking proactive measures beyond the usual awareness campaigns. One such is training onsite construction staff to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots at their sites, officials said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said that this novel approach intends to tackle mosquito breeding at construction sites across the city and prevent these construction sites from becoming mosquito breeding grounds. “This is the first time we are actively involving construction site staff in the vector control campaign. Their participation is crucial because they are at the ground level, and can detect and remove breeding sites before these become a threat.”

According to PMC officials, the initiative aims to prevent the rise in mosquito-borne diseases by targeting high-risk areas. Civic officials are conducting hands-on training sessions and demonstrations at construction sites, and educating workers about common breeding sites such as open water tanks, pits, and unused containers. Workers are being taught how to regularly inspect, clean, and cover such spaces to prevent mosquito breeding, officials said.

Dr Dighe said, “We are also issuing notices to construction sites that fail to comply with mosquito control measures. In case of repeated violations, they are penalised with administrative fees. The initiative has been conducted at a few sites in the city and will continue during the monsoon. We appeal to all builders, contractors, and site supervisors to support the campaign and ensure regular monitoring of their premises.”

According to PMC data, there are currently 33,514 permanent and 37,874 temporary mosquito breeding spots identified across the city. Construction sites contribute significantly to these numbers, especially during the monsoon, when stagnant rainwater facilitates mosquito breeding. Besides, such efforts are key in breaking the mosquito lifecycle and reducing disease transmission, officials said.